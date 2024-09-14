49ers vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Aiyuk?)
The San Francisco 49ers didn't skip a beat in their Week 1 win against the New York Jets on Monday night.
Now, they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who will be quarterbacked by their backup last year, Sam Darnold. You can read my full betting preview for the game here.
In this article, we're going to focus on my favorite type of player prop; anytime touchdown scorers. All we need for these bets to cash is for the player we wager on to find the end zone. It's truly that simple.
There are two players I'm targeting to find the end zone in this NFC showdown. Let's dive into it.
49ers vs. Vikings Touchdown Bets
- Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown (+170)
- Johnny Mundt Touchdown (+500)
Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown
Due to his contract dispute causing him to miss the preseason, Brandon Aiyuk played a limited amount of snaps in Week 1. He played just 60% of snaps but still saw five targets, hauling in two of them. For some reason, despite being expected to getting back to having a full work load in Week 2, his odds to find the end zone have dropped.
At the end of the day, he's still the No. 1 receiving option for the 49ers and now that he's back to a normal snap count, he's going to be a fantastic bet to score a touchdown at +170 odds.
Johnny Mundt Touchdown
While T.J. Hockenson is sidelined, the Vikings are looking for a tightend by committee approach between Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. Both players hauled in two receptions in Week 1 against the Giants, but Mundt saw one more target than Oliver with three.
For that reason, Mundt seems to be the better option to score a touchdown in Week 2 action against San Francisco. At +500 odds, Mundt may be the best dark horse bet on the board.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.