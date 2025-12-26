76ers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA this season, even though former MVP Joel Embiid has missed a ton of time.
On Friday, the Sixers are small road favorites against the Chicago Bulls, who are 14-15 this season and on the fringe for the play-in picture in the East.
There are several players on the injury report for Philly, including Embiid, Quentin Grimes and VJ Edgecombe, who are all listed as questionable.
Chicago has the No. 10 spot in the East after winning four games in a row, but it still ranks 23rd in the league in net rating and 28th in opponent points per game. The Sixers, on the other hand, have really turned things around on the defensive end as of late, soaring to 11th in the league in defensive rating.
Even with a few rotation players up in the air for this game, can the Sixers pull off a road win?
I have a player prop that I love for this matchup, but there’s so much more to consider on Friday. Here’s a quick look at the odds – as well as my prediction – for this Eastern Conference clash.
76ers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -1.5 (-102)
- Bulls +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -115
- Bulls: -105
Total
- 240.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
76ers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- 76ers record: 16-12
- Bulls record: 14-15
76ers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- VJ Edgecombe – questionable
- Quentin Grimes – questionable
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- Trendon Watford – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
76ers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why Maxey is worth a look against a weak Chicago defense:
Maxey and the 76ers are road underdogs against the Bulls on Friday, and there are several key players – Quentin Grimes, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid – that are listed as questionable for this matchup.
If none of those players end up suiting up, this could be a massive workload game for Maxey, who is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an NBA-high 22.9 shots per night.
Maxey has scored 29 or more points in 14 games this season, and this is a great matchup against a Chicago team that ranks second in the NBA in pace, 23rd in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game.
Even if Embiid, Edgecombe and Grimes all play, Maxey still will have a huge role on offense. He’s taken at least 20 shots in 18 of his 26 games this season. He should be able to get whatever he wants against this soft Chicago defense.
76ers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
There are two very interesting trends that favor the Sixers on Friday – even if they are short-handed.
Philly is an NBA-best 9-2 against the spread on the road this season, and it’s also posted an impressive 9-2 ATS record after a loss.
The 76ers are top-15 in the league in net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating this season, while the Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the league.
I have a hard time trusting Chicago in a near pick’em scenario, as it has been well under .500 after starting the season 5-0.
If the 76ers get Embiid, Grimes and Edgecombe to all play, this line should move in their favor on Friday night.
Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)
