76ers vs. Celtics Opening Odds, Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Orlando Magic in their Play-In Tournament game to set up another chapter in their rivalry against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are one of the most dangerous teams in these playoffs, earning the No. 2 seed despite missing Jayson Tatum for most of the season.

Philadelphia has dealt with injuries of its own, including to Joel Embiid, who recently underwent an appendectomy. The 76ers lost three straight before taking down the Pacers and Bucks to finish the regular season.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for 76ers vs. Celtics in NBA Playoffs Game 1 on Sunday, April 19.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +12.5 (-110)

Celtics -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers +455

Celtics -625

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Celtics are huge favorites over the 76ers in Game 1. This is one of the biggest spreads on the board, and might end up being the biggest.

Boston’s moneyline odds of -625 imply a 86.21% chance of winning Game 1 over Philadelphia.

Celtics Huge Favorites in Game 1

The Celtics finished the season with two straight wins and have won six of their last seven games. They’ve gone 15-5 since Tatum returned on March 6, including 13-3 in their last 16 games.

On the other hand, the 76ers have struggled to find much consistency this season. Since winning three games in a row to end February, they failed to win more than two straight games, going 16-11 in the final month and a half of the season.

These teams split the four-game season series, but the Celtics got a 114-98 win on March 1, which was their only meeting this calendar year.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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