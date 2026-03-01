76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have a nationally televised showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday – the final regular-season meeting between these teams.

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) will not play in this matchup despite some speculation that he could return, but Boston is still heavily favored.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for the Sixers, who are an under .500 team when Embiid sits and just 5-5 in their last 10 games. Still, the 76ers are the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 1.5-game cushion on the Orlando Magic in the standings.

Boston – the No. 2 seed in the East – has won eight of its last 10 games and needs a win on Sunday to even the season series between these squads.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this rivalry matchup.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +9.5 (-110)

Celtics -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers: +280

Celtics: -355

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

76ers record: 33-26

Celtics record: 39-20

76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – out

Joni Broome – out

Justin Edwards – available

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Tyrese Martin – out

Dalen Terry – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Baylor Scheierman – questionable

Max Shulga – questionable

Amari Williams – questionable

76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-114)

Jaylen Brown has dominated this season with Jayson Tatum out, and he could have a huge game against the Sixers on Sunday:

This season, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3.

Brown leads the NBA in shots per game (22.3), which has given him an ideal floor when it comes to any scoring prop this season, including tonight’s game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

So far this season, Brown has cleared 27.5 points one time in three games against Philly, but the Sixers are just 17th in the league in defensive rating. Brown has also scored 28 or more points in 32 of his 53 games.

With Jayson Tatum still sidelined, the Boston offense is going to continue to run through Brown, and it may for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Boston Celtics won’t have Tatum back on Sunday, but they are still heavily favored against the Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly has played Boston close in back-to-back games and is actually 2-1 against the C’s this season, but I don’t see it pulling off an upset on Sunday.

The Celtics are 19-9 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games entering this matchup, and it’s pretty clear that Philly is a worse team when Embiid sits.

The Sixers are 21-12 this season when the former league MVP plays and just 12-14 without him. They are averaging nearly six fewer points per game while shooting almost three percent worse from the field.

That simply isn’t going to cut it against a Boston team that is No. 2 in the NBA in offense this season.

Pick: Celtics -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

