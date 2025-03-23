76ers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
The Atlanta Hawks have won seven of their last 10 games, and they’ve heavily favored on Sunday against a Philadelphia 76ers team down several players.
The 76ers won’t have Andre Drummond, Adem Bona, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Eric Gordo, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV as they continue to attempt to tank for a better draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Oddsmakers have the Hawks, who beat the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, as the favorite in this matchup by nearly 10 points.
Can Trae Young and company continue to close the gap for the No. 6 seed in the East?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
76ers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +9.5 (-105)
- Hawks -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +350
- Hawks: -455
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 23-47
- Hawks record: 34-36
76ers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Adem Bona – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Paul George – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Lonnie Walker IV – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
Quentin Grimes has been going OFF for the shorthanded 76ers, averaging 28.2 points per game across 11 games in the month of March. He dropped 35 against the Hawks earlier in the month, and he has seven games with 28 or more points during this stretch.
He’s a must bet with just about every rotation player out for Philly on Sunday.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 36.5 Points and Assists (-125)
Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists per game this season, clearing 36.5 points and assists in six of his last eight games.
Young didn’t play in the last game against Philly, but the Sixers rank 27th in the NBA in defensive rating in their last 10 games and 24th in opponent assists per game overall in the 2024-25 season.
Young should have a big game in this matchup.
76ers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Hawks in this matchup:
Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Hawks have won seven of their last 10 games and hold a 1.5-game advantage for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Sunday, they’ll take on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is just 8-16-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season and currently caught up in a three-game losing streak. The Sixers have won just two of their last 10 games, and they lost by nine against the Hawks in Atlanta earlier this month.
The 76ers are also down Joel Embiid (out for season), Paul George (out for season), Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry in this matchup.
The Hawks should win this game easily – even though it is the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Hawks -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
