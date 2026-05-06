76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

The New York Knicks made a statement in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers by 39 points while shooting over 60 percent from the field as a team.

Jalen Brunson (35 points) led the way for a Knicks team that has the best net rating in the playoffs and has won three games in a row by 29 or more points. Can they build on that in Game 2?

New York remains favored in this matchup, but Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and company have shown in these playoffs that they can’t be counted out after erasing a 3-1 series deficit against Boston in the first round.

The Sixers won two road games in that Boston series, and they rested their starters down the stretch in Game 1 with the Knicks already well ahead. So, Philly should be fresher in Game 2.

I’m eyeing a player prop for Brunson and a game pick for this Eastern Conference battle, so let’s take a look at the latest odds, injuries and more ahead Wednesday’s tip off.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +6.5 (-105)

Knicks -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: +220

Knicks: -270

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Knicks lead 1-0

76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- probable

Tyrese Maxey -- available

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great prop target in Game 2:

Dating back to the 2024 playoffs, Jalen Brunson has now scored 35 or more points in five straight games against this Sixers team, and I think his points prop is a little low in Game 2.

Jalen Brunson last 5 playoff games against Philly:



39 PTS, 13 AST, 13-27 FG

47 PTS, 10 AST, 18-34 FG

40 PTS, 6 AST, 15-32 FG

41 PTS, 12 AST, 13-27 FG

35 PTS, 3 AST, 12-18 FG (Tonight)



Absolute dominance. — Peter Dewey (@peterdewey2) May 5, 2026

Brunson made quick work of Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe in Game 1, scoring 27 points in the first half, finishing with 35 on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting. While I’d expect some shooting regression, Brunson looked extremely comfortable attacking this Philly defense, and he hunted Joel Embiid in switches with the big man still recovering from an appendectomy.

After some down games against Atlanta, Brunson has scored 39, 17 (in just 28 minutes) and 35 points in his last three games, shooting 62.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3 during that stretch.

The star guard is now averaging 29.6 points per game in the playoffs as a member of the Knicks, and I think this prop is too low for him against a Philly defense that has not been able to slow him down in the postseason.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks dominated Game 1, moving to 26-14 against the spread as home favorites this season.

Despite that, I think there is some value in taking the points with the Sixers, who covered in three straight games as underdogs against Boston and won Game 2 outright in that series.

The Sixers clearly had some fatigue issues in Game 1 from Saturday’s Game 7, but they ended up resting their starters as early as the third quarter on Monday, which should make them fresher for Game 2. The Knicks lost Game 2 in the first round against Atlanta, and they are due for some shooting regression after hitting over 60 percent of their shots from the field in Game 1 of this series.

These teams split their four meetings during the regular season, and the Sixers were able to get both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in foul trouble in Game 1.

After a disastrous offensive showing in Game 1 where Philly shot 41.1 percent from the field and turned the ball over 19 times, I think it can hang around in Game 2 – even if the Knicks end up winning.

Pick: 76ers +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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