76ers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
Paolo Banchero is back, but the Orlando Magic are still struggling on offense, leading to their sixth loss in 10 games.
Now the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, Orlando is looking to turn things around at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening.
Orlando has dropped five games in a row at home, and it’s fallen to 13-7 overall at Kia Center after starting the season 10-0 there. That’s a massive issue for a team that has been ravished by injuries and won’t have Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, or Moe Wagner on Sunday.
Philly started the season slow with Joel Embiid and Paul George out of the lineup, but it has worked itself back into the No. 11 seed in the East in recent weeks. Embiid (questionable) is up in the air for Sunday's matchup, but he may be more inclined to play with backup center Andre Drummond already ruled out of this contest.
Oddsmakers have set Orlando as a slight favorite at home, but can it find enough offense outside of Banchero to get a win?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
76ers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +1.5 (-112)
- Magic -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +100
- Magic: -120
Total
- 206 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 15-21
- Magic record: 22-18
76ers vs. Magic Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – probable
- Jett Howard – questionable
- Gary Harris – out
76ers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Joel Embiid UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
If Embiid plays, I’m fading him as a rebounder, as he only has four games this season where he’s picked up double-digit boards in 13 contests.
Embiid is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, and now he has to take on an Orlando team that is No. 1 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (40.9). Embiid has also missed the last three games for Philly, so there’s a chance he’s on a minutes limit if he does play on Sunday.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Paolo Banchero in the prop market.
Paolo Banchero made his return to the lineup for Orlando on Friday night, scoring 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting (5-for-8 from 3) in just under 27 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks. Orlando scored just 106 points in the game, but it’s clear that Banchero is going to get his fair share of shots as long as he’s in the game.
There’s a chance Paolo has a minutes limit again on Sunday, but with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner all out once again, the Magic may need another 20-plus shots from Banchero to hang around in this matchup.
So far this season, the All-Star forward is averaging 29.8 points per game across six contests, putting up 24 or more four times (scoring 31 or more in each of those games). I’m buying a big game for Banchero with no other viable leading options for Orlando’s offense.
76ers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up well for an UNDER, especially if Embiid ends up sitting out on Sunday. Even if the former MVP plays, I still think the UNDER is a great bet given Orlando’s defense in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Magic rank No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 1 in scoring defense, leading to plenty of low-scoring matchups. They’ve failed to clear 206 combined points in eight of their last 10 games.
On top of that, both of these teams have put together subpar offenses in the 2024-25 season. Philly clocks in at No. 25 in offensive rating while the Magic are even worse – ranking 27th in offensive rating.
Plus, neither squad looks to push the pace – at all. Orlando is dead last in the NBA in pace while the Sixers are 28th, which means this game is going to be played in the half-court with an elite defense in Orlando looking to control the game.
I wouldn’t be shocked if neither team breaks 100 points on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 206 (-108)
