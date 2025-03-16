76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
Two tanking teams, the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, face off on Sunday afternoon in what was expected to be a marquee game earlier in the season.
Instead, Dallas is dealing with a massive injury list since the Luka Doncic trade, as Kyrie Irving is done for the season and Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II and others are all out on Sunday.
Philly is extremely banged up too, as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George all won’t play on Sunday. Embiid is done for the year, and Philly is on the outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 22-44 through 66 games.
Oddsmakers have favored Dallas in this matchup, but can bettors trust either side to cover?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and game prediction for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
76ers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +7 (-110)
- Mavericks -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +225
- Mavericks: -278
Total
- 225 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 22-44
- Mavericks record: 33-35
76ers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Adem Bona – out
- Paul George – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Lonnie Walker IV – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- Jaden Hardy – doubtful
- Brandon Williams – probable
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Kai Jones – questionable
76ers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- PJ Washington OVER 14.5 Points (+100)
Washington is off the injury report after missing the last seven games for Dallas, and he could be undervalued in the prop market with both teams down a plethora of players.
Washington could end up as the No. 1 or No. 2 offensive option for Dallas in this game, and he’s averaging 14.0 points per game overall despite being a tertiary option or less for most of the season. Washington has 15 or more points in eight of his last 11 games, averaging 16.9 points per game over that stretch.
76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Dallas on Sunday:
This may seem like a crazy pick since the Dallas Mavericks have a ton of injuries and are in a tailspin, but they’re facing a team in the same situation.
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummong, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and Lonnie Walker IV on Sunday.
While Dallas is shorthanded, both PJ Washington and Klay Thompson aren’t listed on the injury report, giving Dallas arguably the two best players in this matchup. The Sixers have dropped three straight games and eight of their last 10, slipping further and further in the standings.
Over their last 15 games, the Sixers are 29th in the league in net rating, somehow worse than Dallas. I’ll lay the points with Dallas with Washington expected back in action tonight.
Pick: Mavericks -7 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
