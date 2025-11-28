76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Philadelphia 76ers will once again be without Joel Embiid on Friday, but they are favored on the road against the three-win Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is down its top two scorers in Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., which may be a big reason why the betting market is high on Philly in this game.
The 76ers are still a game over .500, but they’ve come back to earth after a fast start 4-6 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets are 0-8 at home and are coming off back-to-back losses to the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers -7.5 (-108)
- Nets +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -278
- Nets: +225
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 9-8
- Nets record: 3-14
76ers vs. Nets Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Adem Bona – probable
- Paul George – questionable
- Jared McCain – available
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- VJ Edgecombe – out
Nets Injury Report
- Ben Saraf – questionable
- Danny Wolf – out
- Nolan Traore – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Michael Porter Jr. – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
76ers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is a great prop target against Brooklyn:
This season, Tyrese Maxey is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range on 9.6 attempts per game, averaging nearly four made 3s per contest.
He's finished with four or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 games, and he should be in line for a huge role in the Philadelphia offense on Friday with Joel Embiid out once again. Maxey has easily been the 76ers' best player this season, and he's averaging a whopping 32.2 points per game.
This is a perfect matchup for the star guard, as the Nets ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Maxey knocked down just one 3 against a tough Orlando defense on Tuesday, he shot 4-for-9 from 3 in his lone matchup with Brooklyn this season.
I love Maxey at this number on Friday night.
76ers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Philly in this matchup – even with several rotation players sidelined with injuries.
The Nets are awful at home this season, ranking 29th in the league in net rating (-12.7), and now they don’t have Thomas or Porter Jr. to help them compete offensively. Earlier this season, Philly beat the Nets by 24 points in Brooklyn with Paul George, Embiid and Jared McCain all out of the lineup.
So, I’m not too worried about the 76ers being short-handed in this game. Philly still ranks in the top half of the league in offensive rating and is nearly 10 points better per 100 possessions than the Nets in the 2025-26 season.
I don’t see Brooklyn having an answer for Maxey, who has torched just about everyone he’s played this season.
I’ll lay the points with the Sixers in a perfect bounce-back spot on Friday.
Pick: Sixers -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.