76ers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The Philadelphia 76ers are battling to avoid the play-in tournament in the East while the Houston Rockets are fighting for the No. 4 seed in the West.

Philadelphia has lost its last two games after winning two straight, and it faces an uphill battle in Houston against a red-hot Rockets team that has won seven straight.

The 76ers got a home win in overtime against the Rockets back in January.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

76ers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +3.5 (-107)

Rockets -3.5 (-124)

Moneyline

76ers +145

Rockets -175

Total

226.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

76ers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SCHN

76ers record: 43-36

Rockets record: 50-29

76ers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out

Tyrese Maxey – Available

Cameron Payne – Out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out

Fred VanVleet – Out

76ers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Paul George OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-110)

Paul George has been on fire since returning from his suspension. He averaged 16.0 points per game before that, and has 24.4 points per contest in seven games since.

George has shot 30 of 64 from deep in those seven games, going OVER 2.5 3-pointers in each of those contests. In fact, he’s gone OVER 3.5 (+216) in five of seven since returning.

76ers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

I don’t want to get in the way of the Rockets right now, especially at home. Houston is 28-10 at home as opposed to 22-19 on the road, and the 76ers are just 21-18 on the road.

Both teams have something to play for, and the Rockets are rolling right now. I’ll happily take them as short home favorites tonight against Philadelphia.

Pick: Rockets -3.5 (-124)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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