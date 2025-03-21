76ers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
This season has been a disaster for both the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers but before both teams can begin patching things up in the offseason, they have to play out the rest of their schedule.
Tonight, the two teams will face-off in an interconference duel. While tonight's game has no impact on the playoffs, we can still try to find a way to win some money on it.
76ers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers +5.5 (-105)
- Spurs -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers +185
- Spurs -225
Total
- 235.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
76ers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSW and NBCS-PH
- 76ers record: 23-46
- Spurs record: 29-39
76ers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Adem Bona, C - Out
- Andre Drummond, C - Out
- Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
- Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Out
- Lonnie Walker IV, G - Game Time Decision
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram, F - Game Time Decision
- Charles Bassey, C - Out
- De'Aaron Fox, PG - Out For Season
- Victor Wembanyama, C - Out For Season
- Riley Minix, F - Out For Season
76ers vs. Spurs Best Prop Bet
- Jeremy Sochan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+124) via DraftKings
I broke down my prop bet for this game in the latest edition of "Best NBA Bets Today":
The Philadelphia 76ers have been the worst rebounding team in the NBA this season, ranking dead last in that stat while grabbing just 47.3% of boards. Things have only gotten worse lately as they've grabbed just 44.9% of rebounds in their last three games.
To take advantage of that, I'm going to back the Spurs' center, Jeremy Sochan, to grab at least nine rebounds at plus-money.
76ers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The 76ers may not have the worst record in the NBA, but their metrics have been horrific. They rank 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 25th in defensive efficiency, and dead last in rebounding rate.
Meanwhile, the Spurs come into this game with some improved shooting. They have an eFG% of 56.7% over their last three games, 2.35 higher than their season average. Expect them to have some success from beyond the arc in this game as well. The 76ers rank 27th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.2% from three-point land. That mark has worsened to 40.3% over their last three games.
I'll back the Spurs as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-115) via BetMGM
