76ers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Philadelphia 76ers are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they’re in danger of giving it up on Monday.

The Sixers are 8.5-point road underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, who basically need to win out and get some help to pass the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season (29-7), but they are coming off a loss to Denver in their last game. Still, San Antonio has dropped just three games since the All-Star break and has the best net rating in the NBA during that stretch.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are all available for the 76ers on Monday, so they may be able to hang around with the Spurs after they lost by 40 to them earlier this season with Embiid and George out.

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Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

76ers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +8.5 (-108)

Spurs -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: +295

Spurs: -375

Total

237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

76ers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers record: 43-35

Spurs record: 59-19

76ers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – out

Tyrese Maxey – available

Cameron Payne – out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

76ers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-133)

I shared some of my favorite props for the action on Monday night , and I can’t pass up Victor Wembanyama during his recent hot streak:

Victor Wembanyama has a chance to make a final stand for the league’s MVP, and he’s been dominant on the glass over the last few weeks.

Wemby has at least 15 rebounds in six straight games, including back-to-back games with 18 boards to lead the Spurs. He’s now averaging 11.6 rebounds per game this season, and I think he’s a worthwhile prop target against a Philly team that is 20th in the league in both rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

This game should be closer than the 40-point blowout we saw the first time these teams played this season, and it’s worth noting that Wemby still grabbed eight boards in just 24 minutes in that matchup.

He’s simply been too active on the glass since late March to fade in this market.

76ers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs are one of the most dominant teams in the league at home this season, going 29-7, and they’re a great target for a bounce-back win after Saturday’s loss to Denver.

The Spurs are 21-3 since the All-Star break with a net rating of +13.6 (No. 1 in the NBA) while the 76ers are 20th in the league in net rating during that same stretch. Even though Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are all expected to play tonight, I have a hard time buying the Sixers against a true title contender.

Philly is 11-10 against the spread as a road underdog, but it’s just 18-31 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

The Spurs beat the short-handed Sixers by 40 points back on March 3, and San Antonio’s only losses since the break are to Denver (twice, once with Wemby out) and the New York Knicks.

The Spurs should roll at home, where they are 19-16-1 against the spread this season.

Pick: Spurs -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.