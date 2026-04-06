Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Nickeil Alexander-Walker)

Looking for some NBA player props to kick off the final week of the regular season?

There are just five games on Monday, April 6, but MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama headlines arguably the best matchup of the night between the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers @ San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets

Wemby’s MVP odds have fallen with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heavily favored to repeat as MVP, but his rebounding numbers have been insane over the last few weeks. So, he makes the list of tonight’s best prop targets, along with two guards that have thrived in bigger roles in the 2025-26 season.

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Here’s a breakdown of each prop bet for Monday’s action as several teams look to improve their spot in the standings ahead of the play-in and playoffs.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is having a breakout season, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3.

Alexander-Walker is averaging over three made 3-pointers per game, yet his prop is set below that on Monday night.

Now, he takes on a New York Knicks team that has struggled defending the 3-ball, ranking 21st in opponent 3-pointers made and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage.

So, this is a great matchup for the former first-round pick, who went 5-for-12 and 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in two games against the Knicks earlier this season. Overall, NAW has made three or more shots from deep in 15 of 21 games since the All-Star break, shooting 45.3 percent from deep during that stretch.

He should thrive against this New York defense, especially if he flirts with double-digit attempts from deep for the third time against them this season.

Daniss Jenkins 25+ Points and Assists (-148)

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has done a great job filling in for the injured Cade Cunningham, averaging 19.0 points and 7.7 assists per game across 10 games in the starting lineup.

Detroit is 8-2 over that stretch, and I think Jenkins is in a great spot to reach 25 or more points and assists for the fourth game in a row and the eighth time in his last 11 games.

Orlando is just 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards, and it’s just 13th in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Jenkins is in a great spot to clear this prop, as his usage has been way up with Cunningham out.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-133)

Victor Wembanyama has a chance to make a final stand for the league’s MVP, and he’s been dominant on the glass over the last few weeks.

Wemby has at least 15 rebounds in six straight games, including back-to-back games with 18 boards to lead the Spurs. He’s now averaging 11.6 rebounds per game this season, and I think he’s a worthwhile prop target against a Philly team that is 20th in the league in both rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

This game should be closer than the 40-point blowout we saw the first time these teams played this season, and it’s worth noting that Wemby still grabbed eight boards in just 24 minutes in that matchup.

He’s simply been too active on the glass since late March to fade in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.