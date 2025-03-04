76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Anthony Edwards went off on Sunday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first game back from a suspension.
The All-Star guard finished with 44 points in 36 minutes against the Phoenix Suns, and he’ll look to carry that strong play into Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Philly, as it is coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as a home favorite on Monday night. With Joel Embiid out for the season, the Sixers may be looking to tank to retain their top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
As for the Timberwolves, they are in the thick of the play-in tournament race in the Western Conference. Minnesota has welcomed both Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle back into the lineup from injuries in recent games, which undoubtedly raises the team’s ceiling.
Can the Wolves protect home court on Tuesday?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.
76ers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +14 (-112)
- Timberwolves -14 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +625
- Timberwolves: -950
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 21-39
- Timberwolves record: 33-29
76ers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rudy Gobert – out
- Bons Hyland – out
- Julius Randle – questionable
76ers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naz Reid OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is a solid prop target on Tuesday:
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid should be in line for another major workload on Tuesday with Rudy Gobert ruled out and Julius Randle listed as questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Reid has dominated as a starter as of late, averaging 18.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over his last 14 matchups.
I’m buying Reid in his rebounds and assists prop on Tuesday, as he’s picked up at least 13 in seven of his last eight matchups. Over that eight-game stretch, Reid is averaging an impressive 11.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He should have a huge day against a tanking Philadelphia team tonight.
76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I’m going to keep this one simple with the 76ers potentially resting players on the second night of a back-to-back as they continue to tank to hold on to their top-six protected pick.
This season, the 76ers are 5-11-1 against the spread as road underdogs – the worst mark in the NBA. While the Timberwolves have been awful as home favorites (7-18 against the spread), I think this matchup could get out of hand quickly on Tuesday.
Not only has Tyrese Maxey scored just 10 points on 4-of-27 shooting in his last two games for Philly, but Paul George did not play in Monday’s loss to Portland. Now, the Wolves are getting closer to full strength with both Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle recently returning to action.
There’s just no way I can bet on this Philly team, as it has the second-worst net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games.
Pick: Timberwolves -14 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.