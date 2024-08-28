A Jared Goff MVP Season is a Sportsbook's Worst Nightmare in 2024
We are just days away from the start of the 2024 NFL season and as we inch closer to the opening kickoff, bets have started to roll in on several markets. One of the most popular betting markets every year is the race to win NFL MVP.
Patrick Mahomes is set as the betting favorite and there has been plenty of money coming in on C.J. Stroud to win it in his sophomore season, but there's one quarterback that will hurt a sportsbook more than any other if he's able to achieve the feat.
That player is the Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff. According to Ben Fawkes, Goff is BetMGM Sportsbook's biggest liability to win NFL MVP, meaning they'll lose more money if he wins the award more than any other potential winner.
BetMGM has his odds set at +2500, which is an implied probability of 3.85%.
Can Jared Goff Win NFL MVP?
Goff hasn't been in the MVP conversation in his career, but if he takes another step forward in 2024 and is able to build off what he did with the Lions in 2023, he could be in the mix. He led the Lions to a 12-5 record, including an NFC North title last year, while throwing for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
That was good for the second most passing yards in the league behind only Tua Tagovailoa (4,624). His 30 touchdown passes was also fourth in the league behind Dak Prescott (36), Jordan Love (32), and Brock Purdy (31).
One thing working against Goff is he doesn't have the mobility of a Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, meaning for him to be named MVP of the league, he'll have to rely solely on his arm and lead the NFL in almost every significant passing category.
If you think he can do that in 2024, than the 25-1 odds offered at BetMGM look tempting ahead of Week 1 action. He and the Lions are 3.5-point favorites at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening week, a rematch of their wild card meeting in last year's playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!