A's vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Toronto Blue Jays and Athletics will begin their 2026 MLB seasons on Friday night when the defending American League champions see their home fans for the first time since losing Game 7 of the World Series in heartbreaking fashion.

The Athletics took a small step forward last season compared to the previous three seasons, going 76-86, but they still have a long way to go if they want to return to the postseason.

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Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American League showdown.

Athletics vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-162)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Athletics +138

Blue Jays -164

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

Athletics vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Luis Severino, RHP (8-11, 4.54 ERA in 2025)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, RHP (10-11, 3.59 ERA in 2025)

Athletics vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NBCSA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, MLBN

Athletics record: 0-0

Blue Jays record: 0-0

Athletics vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet

Luis Severino UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)

One of the Blue Jays' biggest strengths last season was their ability not to strike out, sporting a strikeout percentage of just 17.8%, the lowest in the Majors. Now, they'll open their season against Severino, who averaged just 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season. Let's bet the under on his strikeout total of 3.5.

Athletics vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I'm going to bet on the Blue Jays to pick up right where they left off. They may have lost Bo Bichette, but they added some other key pieces, especially to their pitching, that should help them become an even more consistent team in 2026.

The fact the Athletics have Luis Severino as their Opening Day pitcher is a bad sign for this ball club. He had a 4.54 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP in 2025.

I'll back the Jays as favorites in their home opener.

Pick: Blue Jays -164 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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