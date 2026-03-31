A’s vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Athletics are still looking for their first win this season after getting outscored 20-11 through four games. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves are 3-1 after taking two of three from the Royals and beating the A’s 4-0 on Monday night.

Aaron Civale is set to make his Athletics debut, opposed by veteran lefthander Jose Suarez for Atlanta.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Braves on Tuesday, March 31.

A's vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-149)

Braves -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

A's +135

Braves -163

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

A's vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

A's: Aaron Civale (4-9, 4.85 ERA in 2025)

Braves: Jose Suarez (2-0, 1.86 ERA in 2025)

A's vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, BravesVsn

A's record: 0-4

Braves record: 3-1

A's vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies OVER 0.5 Singles (+109)

Ozzie Albies has had a hot start to the 2026 season. The second baseman is 5 for 15 through four games, with four of those hits being singles.

Albies’ other hit was a home run on opening day, but he is 3 for 8 in his last two games with three singles. The veteran’s days of hitting 30 home runs in a season are over, but he’s capable of getting on base with a single or two, especially against someone like Civale and the A’s bullpen.

A's vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The A’s have been downright abysmal to start the season. They’ve scored just 11 runs in four games, with a total of 23 hits. Their .170 batting average is second-worst in the league, only to the Giants.

The Braves’ offense hasn’t exactly been explosive, but they’ve done enough to win games for their pitching staff.

I’ll back the Braves as favorites on the moneyline tonight, but the -1.5 (+123) could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Pick: Braves -163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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