A’s vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The Philadelphia Phillies open their series with the A’s on Tuesday night, and Philly is starting to turn around a slow start to the season.

The Phils have won seven of their last 10 games, and they’re rolling since firing manager Rob Thomson. While they’re still five games under .500, the Phillies are certainly still in the mix to make the playoffs with such a long season ahead.

Meanwhile, the A’s are in first place in a struggling AL West despite posting a minus-10 run differential.

The A’s have Luis Severino (4.46 ERA) on the mound in this game against Phillies left-handed Cristopher Sanchez (2.90 ERA), who had gotten off to a strong start in 2026.

Oddsmakers have set the Phils as nearly 2/1 favorites, but should bettors trust them to win by multiple runs and cover the run line?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener.

A’s vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A’s +1.5 (-131)

Phillies -1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

A’s: +159

Phillies: -194

Total

9 (Over -108/Under -112)

A’s vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

A’s: Luis Severino (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.90 ERA)

A’s vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California

A’s record: 18-16

Phillies record: 15-20

A’s vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+356)

In today’s best home run props column at SI Betting , I broke down why Harper is a great bet against Severino:

Bryce Harper has been red hot over the last two weeks for the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .265 with three homers and a .881 OPS. Those numbers are even better over the last week, as he’s homered once in his last six games while posting a .320 batting average and a 1.033 OPS.

So, I’m buying him at this price on Tuesday against the A’s, who are starting righty Luis Severino (4.46 ERA).

Severino has struggled against Harper in his career, allowing two home runs to the two-time MVP in just five at-bats. This season, Harper is hitting .295 against right-handed pitching with four of his seven home runs.

So, I think this is a pretty favorable matchup against Severino, who has already given up four long balls in the 2026 season.

A’s vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Sanchez struggled in one of his starts to close out April, allowing 12 hits and six runs against the Chicago Cubs, but he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in every other outing.

The lefty has an expected ERA of 3.37 this season, and he ranks in the 93rd percentile in ground-ball percentage. Sanchez does a good job of keeping the ball in the park, which should help the Phillies hang in this game against Severino.

Despite a 4.46 ERA, Severino actually has some interesting advanced numbers, ranking in the 70th percentile in expected batting average against and the 64th percentile in strikeout percentage. His expected ERA is just 4.28, but the A’s have won four of his seven starts.

I don’t love laying the -194 price with the Phillies, so instead I’m taking the A’s to cover the run line.

They’re 20-14 on the run line this season while the Phillies have by far the worst run line record in Major League Baseball at 7-28.

Even though Sanchez is the better starter, the Phillies are 4-3 in his outings with two wins by more than one run.

Pick: A’s +1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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