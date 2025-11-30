Is Aaron Rodgers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite dealing with several broken bones in his left wrist.
The veteran quarterback missed the Steelers' loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12, but he's set to play through his injury against Buffalo. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoprt, Rodgers has at least three fractures, including one that is a "more consequential break" that can only happen from significant force.
Rodgers' return has boosted the Steelers' odds for this game against a Buffalo team that is down several players, including starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Pittsburgh opened the week as a 4.5-point underdog, but it is now just a 3-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Pittsburgh is 6-4 this season when Rodgers starts, and the four-time league MVP has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven picks. Mason Rudolph filled in for Rodgers in the second half of Week 11 and in a start in Week 12, and the Steelers were able to hang on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals before putting up 28 points in a loss to the Bears.
There are a lot of great trends for the Steelers as home underdogs in the Mike Tomlin era, and bettors may have a little more confidence in Pittsburgh in this matchup with Rodgers starting. Since Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers are 22-8-3 against the spread as home underdogs, by far the best mark in the NFL during that time.
With the odds moving in Pittsburgh's favor in this game, it seems as if the public and oddsmakers are bracing for Rodgers to keep the Steelers close -- or win -- on Sunday.
