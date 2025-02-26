Abdul Carter NFL Draft Odds Gaining Momentum After Titans Harold Landry Trade Report
As noted in our early week write up, expect movement in the NFL Draft betting market with the entire league heading to Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine.
With plenty of buzz surrounding the Titans and the first pick, there are still several different opinions about what Tennessee does. However, another domino has fallen for the team with its former Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry being able to seek a trade. This is impactful with former linebacker and now top edge rush prospect Abdul Carter coming into focus as the top threat to be the first pick.
Currently, Cam Ward of Miami is the odds on favorite to go first to Tennessee, or another team that trades up to the top pick, but there is plenty of buzz around Penn State’s pass rush Carter hearing his name get called.
There was slight movement off of the Tuesday morning news that Landry may be on his way out of Tennessee with Carter’s odds shrinking from +150 to +130, but Ward is still the odds on favorite.
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cam Ward: -135
- Abdul Carter: +130
- Travis Hunter: +900
- Shedeur Sanders: +1000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Will Abdul Carter Be the No. 1 Overall Pick?
Ahead of the news that Landry may be traded, there was a growing consensus among mock drafters that the Titans would select Carter, if the team stayed at No. 1.
The Ringer’s Todd McShay mentioned that people in the league believe the Titans want to move out of its top pick, but if it remains at No. 1, it would go with Carter.
Despite not being the favorite to go No. 1, Carter is being pegged by many in the mock draft community to be the first pick to the Titans, who have vowed to not pass up a generational talent if one is available. The likes of Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah, among many others, have placed Carter as the top pick at this point in time.
Now, the possibility of a trade, which would most likely be for a quarterback needy team, makes it tough to project at this time. Ward has been viewed as the top prospect through the early pre-draft process, and with the possibility that Tennessee ends up picking a signal caller at No. 1, keeps Ward as the favorite.
However, Carter’s goal has been clear that he wants to be the first pick, which he voiced on Tuesday morning in his media availability in Indianapolis. There is further evidence from Tennessee that his goal is closer to becoming a reality.
