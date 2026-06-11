Aces vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are undefeated in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup action this season, and they have a chance to move to 4-0 – and match the Minnesota Lynx – on Thursday night against the Portland Fire.

Portland has fallen under .500 (6-7) this season with three straight losses, failing to win a single Commissioner’s Cup game to this point. One of two expansion teams in the W this season, Portland has a net rating of minus-5.2 (12th in the league) despite some impressive early-season wins over New York and Indiana.

Oddsmakers have set the Aces as 9.5-point road favorites in this matchup as they look to win a fifth game in a row. So far in 2026, Las Vegas has won six of seven road games, by far the best mark in the WNBA.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference Cup game on June 11.

Aces vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -9.5 (-105)

Fire +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Aces: -345

Fire: +275

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Aces record: 8-3

Fire record: 6-7

Aces vs. Fire Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans -- out

Chennedy Carter -- questionable

Fire Injury Report

Carla Leite -- questionable

Aces vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-178)

After a slow start to the season shooting the ball, Jackie Young has completely flipped the script from beyond the arc.

The Aces guard is now shooting 37.9 percent from 3 on 5.3 attempts per game, making two or more shots from beyond the arc in four straight games. During that four-game stretch, Young is 17-for-31 from beyond the arc and has scored over 20 points in three of those matchups.

She’s a must-bet at this number on Thursday against a Portland team that is 10th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and ninth in opponent 3-point percentage.

Aces vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Las Vegas has dominated on the road in the 2026 season, posting a plus-13.1 net rating while going 4-3 against the spread.

The Fire are just 5-8 against the number this season, and they’ve really struggled in Commissioner’s Cup action:

June 2: 18-point road loss to Golden State

June 5: Six-point home loss to Phoenix

June 7: 17-point road loss to Los Angeles

Portland doesn’t have a top-line scoring option – which is expected as an expansion team – and it has dropped to 12th in the league in net rating.

I don’t think this team has the firepower to compete with the defending champs, who are fourth in offensive rating and No. 2 in points per game this season.

I’ll lay the points with Las Vegas as it attempts to keep pace in the Western Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings.

Pick: Aces -9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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