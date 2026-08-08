Aces vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 8

The No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the WNBA kick off a loaded Saturday of basketball, as the Minnesota Lynx host the Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota dropped Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks, allowing the Aces (who beat the Indiana Fever in an overtime thriller) to pull within 2.5 games of the top spot in the standings. Las Vegas already has a win over the Lynx this season (100-97 at home), and it could clinch the season series with a win on Saturday afternoon.

These teams will meet one more time on Aug. 15 in Las Vegas.

The Lynx had a 10-game winning streak snapped by the Sparks, and they only have seven losses all season. But, they are 12-5 at home and have struggled to cover the spread (6-9) when favored at Target Center.

The Aces are one of the best road teams in the league, winning 13 of their 17 road games after beating Indy. A’ja Wilson is the MVP favorite at this point in the season, but the Lynx have the No. 2 candidate in rookie guard Olivia Miles.

Since this showdown has everything, why not bet on it?

I’m eyeing a prop for Miles as well as a side with each of these teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the league.

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces +4.5 (-105)

Lynx -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Aces: +164

Lynx: -198

Total

183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+

Aces record: 22-9

Lynx record: 25-7

Aces vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Justine Pissott -- out

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus -- out

Lynx Injury Report

Chloe Bibby -- out

Aces vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 18.5 Points (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miles is a great prop target against Las Vegas:

Miles ran away with the Rookie of the Year award weeks ago and has her sights set on the MVP in her first WNBA season.

The Lynx guard is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 50.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3. After a 23-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, I think Miles is a little undervalued against the Aces on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas allowed the star guard to score 29 points in their first meeting this season, and the Aces still allow over 86 points per game in 2026.

Miles has put up 19 or more points in 15 of her 22 games since June 1, averaging 21.4 points per game during that stretch. She’s also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3 since June 1.

I think this line is way too low for Miles, who has proven she’s one of the best guards in the league already this season.

Aces vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Aces have an insane 13-4 record on the road in the 2026 season, and they just knocked off Indiana in an impressive overtime win.

In 17 road games, the Aces have a net rating of plus-9.8 to go along with a perfect 2-0 mark against the spread as road underdogs. That makes them an intriguing bet – even against the Lynx.

Minnesota lost by three on the road in the first meeting between these teams, and it has struggled a bit as a home favorite, going 6-9 against the spread. Now, most of those games featured the Lynx as heavy favorites, but they did just lose to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Aces have the talent to compete with this Minnesota team and have quietly jumped into the top six in the league in defensive rating after holding Indy under 90 points in an overtime win.

I think this is too many points to give Wilson and Co. especially since the Lynx have struggled against the spread over the last month.

Pick: Aces +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .