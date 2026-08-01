Aces vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 1

The Las Vegas Aces embark on a five-game road trip starting on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Sky.

The Aces got back on track at home, covering as -12.5 and -4.5 favorites against Portland and New York after getting upset in Washington.

Chicago is also looking up, taking down the Sun after two close losses in Atlanta and New York.

Las Vegas has won seven straight meetings against the Sky, including two this year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -6.5 (-110)

Sky +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Aces -250

Sky +205

Total

183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Aces record: 20-8

Sky record: 10-18

Aces vs. Sky Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Kierstan Bell – Questionable

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – Out

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins – Out

Azura Stevens – Out

Aces vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Chelsea Gray OVER 11.5 Points (-130)

Chelsea Gray has been on fire since the All-Star break. In four games, the Aces guard is shooting 57.9% from the field and scoring 66 points in four games.

Gray has made six field goals in three straight games, which is all we need to get to a dozen points. She’s also 10 for 17 from long range in the last four contests.

Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

The Aces are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season at 91.7 points per game, and the Sky have scored at least 87 points in each of their last seven contests.

That’s helped Las Vegas go OVER in 16 of 28 games this season, including each of its last five contests. Chicago has also cashed the OVER in three straight and six of its last seven games.

Pick: OVER 183.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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