Aces vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 1
In this story:
The Las Vegas Aces embark on a five-game road trip starting on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Sky.
The Aces got back on track at home, covering as -12.5 and -4.5 favorites against Portland and New York after getting upset in Washington.
Chicago is also looking up, taking down the Sun after two close losses in Atlanta and New York.
Las Vegas has won seven straight meetings against the Sky, including two this year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -6.5 (-110)
- Sky +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces -250
- Sky +205
Total
- 183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Aces record: 20-8
- Sky record: 10-18
Aces vs. Sky Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Kierstan Bell – Questionable
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – Out
Sky Injury Report
- Skylar Diggins – Out
- Azura Stevens – Out
Aces vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Chelsea Gray OVER 11.5 Points (-130)
Chelsea Gray has been on fire since the All-Star break. In four games, the Aces guard is shooting 57.9% from the field and scoring 66 points in four games.
Gray has made six field goals in three straight games, which is all we need to get to a dozen points. She’s also 10 for 17 from long range in the last four contests.
Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Aces are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season at 91.7 points per game, and the Sky have scored at least 87 points in each of their last seven contests.
That’s helped Las Vegas go OVER in 16 of 28 games this season, including each of its last five contests. Chicago has also cashed the OVER in three straight and six of its last seven games.
Pick: OVER 183.5 (-110)
Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop