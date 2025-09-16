Aces vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 2
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces dominated the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of the first round, winning by 25 points to take a 1-0 series lead.
Vegas has now won 17 games in a row, and it’s set as a road favorite in the odds at the best betting sites for Game 2 on Tuesday night.
The Storm earned the No. 7 seed in the W, but they had some struggles down the stretch of the regular season. After failing to cover as road dogs in Game 1, they’ll look to bounce back and face a winner-take-all Game 3 later this week.
Las Vegas finished the regular season with the best net rating of any team over the last 15 games, and it may be undervalued as just a 5.5-point favorite in Game 2.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s clash.
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -5.5 (-112)
- Storm +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Aces: -245
- Storm: +200
Total
- 161.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Aces vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Aces lead 1-0
Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Aces vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
This is one of my favorite props of the night. I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Young has been a must bet in this market since the start of September:
Since the All-Star break, Jackie Young has been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 40.9 percent from deep over her final 22 games while averaging over two made 3-pointers per game.
Young made two or more shots from beyond the arc in five of her last six regular-season games, and she picked up right where she left off in the playoffs, shooting 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 on her way to an 18-point performance.
The Storm were just ninth in opponent 3-point percentage in the regular season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Young take five or more shots from deep in this game. She’s attempted at least five 3-pointers in 16 of her 23 games since the break (including Game 1 of the playoffs).
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Aces in a moneyline parlay with the Atlanta Dream:
The Aces absolutely dominated Game 1, shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc to win their 17th game in a row.
I don’t mind betting on them as 5.5-point favorites, but why not just take the moneyline in this parlay with one of the best (and hottest) teams in the W right now?
The Aces have the best net rating in the WNBA over their last 15 games, and Seattle was actually two games under .500 at home in the regular season.
That’s not going to cut it, and the lack of offense for the Storm was evident in Game 1, as the team scored just 25 first-half points. I expect the Aces to advance on Tuesday.
When it comes to just betting on this game, I’d still lay the points with the Aces. Seattle’s offense has been in the bottom half of the league for most of the season, and it really struggled against the spread overall, going 17-27 this season.
This is the same spread as Game 1, only Vegas is now on the road. I think it wins big on Tuesday night.
Pick: Aces -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
