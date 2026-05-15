Aces vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 15

The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will kick off Friday’s WNBA action with a rematch after they played on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas dominated that game, winning 98-69 behind huge games from A’ja Wilson (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Chennedy Carter (27 points). The Aces have now won back-to-back games by 27-plus points after losing their season opener against the Phoenix Mercury.

The defending champs are third in the league in net rating while the Sun (minus-26.0 net rating) have the worst net rating in the WNBA and have yet to win a game in 2026. The Sun are in a clear rebuild, and the team is set to relocate to Houston for the 2027 season.

So, this may end up being a long campaign for Connecticut fans that have supported this team for quite some time.

Oddsmakers have the Aces favored by 15.5 points on Friday, and the spread has moved in their favor by two points after Wednesday’s win.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA showdown.

Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -15.5 (-108)

Sun +15.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Aces: -1350

Sun: +800

Total

171.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Aces vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Aces record: 2-1

Sun record: 0-3

Aces vs. Sun Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – out

Dana Evans – out

Sun Injury Report

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable

Aces vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Chennedy Carter OVER 14.5 Points (-115)

After not playing in the W last season, Carter has dominated off the bench for the Aces through three games in 2026.

She’s scored 10, 22 and 27 points, shooting 13-for-16 from the field in the team’s last win over the Sun. So, why not go back to the well in the same matchup on Friday?

Carter is taking over 12 shots per game this season and shooting 73.0 percent from the field. While her field goal percentage is going to come back to earth at some point, Carter is clearly a focal point of Las Vegas’ bench offense.

She should thrive against a Sun team that is No. 1 in pace and 13th in the league in defensive rating this season.

Aces vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces should dominate on offense:

The Las Vegas Aces have rebounded nicely from their season-opening loss to Phoenix, knocking off the Los Angeles Sparks by 27 and the Connecticut Sun by 29 points to move to 2-1 this season.

The Aces have scored 105 and 98 points in their last two games, and I think they're a great bet to clear 93.5 points again on Friday.

The Sun have already been torched by this Vegas offense, and CT ranks No. 1 in the league in pace and No. 13 in defensive rating through three games. The Sun are going to play uptempo, but they clearly have not been able to get enough stops to stay in games.

So far in 2026, the Sun have allowed 106, 89 and 98 points, and the Aces rank in the top half of the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

Rather than lay 15.5 points with the Aces, I’d much rather bet on their offense to dominate against this rebuilding Sun team.

Pick: Aces Team Total OVER 93.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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