Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Aces, Tempo vs. Sparks)

Friday is an awesome basketball day, as there are two Game 6 matchups in the NBA Playoffs and the WNBA has an interesting four-game slate, featuring A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and several other stars:

Las Vegas Aces @ Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever

Toronto Tempo @ Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky @ Phoenix Mercury

I’ve made some bets for the NBA action tonight – which you can find here – but I’m also eyeing plays for three of the four WNBA games on May 15.

Clark headlines these plays, as the star guard has gotten off to a solid start in the 2026 season after an injury riddled 2025 campaign. Can she have a big game against a tough Washington defense?

In addition to my player prop pick for Clark, there is a team total and an underdog bet that I’m making on Friday night as we start to get more and more information on each of these squads in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and my predictions for Friday’s action, as we’ve gotten off to a 9-5 start in the WNBA edition of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 9-5 (+1.77 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 184-169-2 (+4.67 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-113)

Las Vegas Aces Team Total OVER 93.5 (-115)

Toronto Tempo +7.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-113)

This season, Clark is averaging 22.0 points per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the field. She’s struggled from 3-point range (3-for-16), but it hasn’t stopped her from scoring 20 or more points in both of her games.

The Fever play at the No. 2 pace in the WNBA, so Clark has plenty of chances to get her offense, and she’s taken 17 and 18 shots in her first two games, giving her a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

The 3-point shot is going to come around for Clark, and while Washington is third in the WNBA in defensive rating it allowed 98 points to the New York Liberty in its last game, including 25 points to Marine Johanness, who went 6-for-13 from 3.

Clark’s usage is too high to pass her up at this number on Friday night.

Las Vegas Aces Team Total OVER 93.5 (-115)

The Las Vegas Aces have rebounded nicely from their season-opening loss to Phoenix, knocking off the Los Angeles Sparks by 27 and the Connecticut Sun by 29 points to move to 2-1 this season.

The Aces have scored 105 and 98 points in their last two games, and I think they're a great bet to clear 93.5 points again on Friday.

The Sun have already been torched by this Vegas offense, and CT ranks No. 1 in the league in pace and No. 13 in defensive rating through three games. The Sun are going to play uptempo, but they clearly have not been able to get enough stops to stay in games.

So far in 2026, the Sun have allowed 106, 89 and 98 points, and the Aces rank in the top half of the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

Rather than lay 15.5 points with the Aces, I’d much rather bet on their offense to dominate against this rebuilding Sun team.

Toronto Tempo +7.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The Toronto Tempo are 1-1 in the 2026 season, and they take on a winless Los Angeles Sparks team – that is without star guard Ariel Atkins – on Friday night.

Yet, the Tempo are sizable underdogs in their first road game in franchise history.

The Tempo have two star guards in Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, and they picked up a 13-point win over Seattle in their last matchup. Toronto is 1-1 against the spread, and it has the No. 1 defensive rating in the league, allowing 68 and 73 points in its first two games of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 14th in the league in defensive rating and have a net rating of minus-21.8 through two games. L.A. has had a tough schedule, losing by 27 to the Aces and nine to the Fever, but I don’t see how it could be favored by this much with Atkins out.

The Sparks went all in this offseason, trading Rickea Jackson for Atkins while loading up on veteran talent, but it has resulted in some growing pains early in 2026.

The Tempo may not win this game, but their No. 1 defense should help them hang around against a Sparks team that is averaging just 78.0 points per game in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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