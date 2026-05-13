Aces vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 13

After getting blown out in the season opener by the Phoenix Mercury, the Las Vegas Aces responded with a win against the Los Angeles Sparks on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Aces – the defending champions – have almost all of their core from last year’s title run back, and they added guard Chennedy Carter in the offseason to bolster their bench unit. So, it’s not a surprise that Las Vegas is a 13.5-point favorite on the road against the rebuilding Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

The Sun are off to an 0-2 start in 2026, losing to the New York Liberty and a young Seattle Storm team. This is the final season in CT for the Sun, as they’ll relocate to Houston for the 2027 campaign.

This should be an easy win for the Aces, but can bettors trust them to cover?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -13.5 (-112)

Sun +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Aces: -850

Sun: +575

Total

171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Vegas 34

Aces record: 1-1

Sun record: 0-2

Aces vs. Sun Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – out

Dana Evans – out

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards – out

Shey Peddy – out

Aces vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-114)

The Sun have a decent front line with Brittney Griner and Aneesah Morrow, and they have a rebound percentage of 50.6 percent through two games this season. So, this could be a tough matchup for Wilson, who hasn’t exactly hit the glass at a high level in 2026.

Wilson has just eight rebounds through two games (four in each game), which is a major step back from last season when she averaged 10.2 boards per game. Wilson only has one season (2024) where she averaged 11 or more rebounds, and 2025 was just the second time in her career she averaged double-digit boards per game.

This number may be a little too high this early in the season, especially if the Aces win in a blowout and rest players down the stretch on Wednesday.

Aces vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces should roll in this road matchup:

The Aces’ season opener against the Mercury was shocking, but I’m buying them on the road against the rebuilding Sun.

Connecticut had a rough season in 2025, and it lost Marina Mabrey in the expansion draft in the offseason. Now, CT projects to be one of the worst teams in the league, and it has a net rating of minus-21.7 through two games.

The Aces responded in a big way against the Sparks, winning by 27 points, and they should be heavily favored against any of the bottom teams in the league this season. CT already lost big as a double-digit underdog against the Liberty, and it’s 0-2 against the spread in 2026.

I’ll lay the points here with the defending champs.

Pick: Aces -13.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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