Aces vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 28

An exciting matchup between Western Conference playoff contenders kicks off Thursday’s two-game slate in the WNBA, as A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces hit the road to play the Dallas Wings.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings are over .500 though seven games (4-3), and they knocked off the New York Liberty on Sunday behind a huge game from rookie Azzi Fudd.

Now, the Wings are small underdogs at home against the defending champs, who are 4-2 this season but coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Wilson is looking to win yet another MVP award, but Bueckers may be her top contender in the 2026 season, especially if Dallas goes from a 10-win season in 2025 to a playoff team in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s battle between these Western Conference foes.

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -4.5 (-105)

Wings +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Aces: -180

Wings: +150

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Aces record: 4-2

Wings record: 4-3

Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans -- out

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith -- probable

Paige Bueckers -- probable

Aces vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-114)

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, and she’s been incredibly efficient in the process.

The star guard is shooting over 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3, making her an interesting prop target against a Las Vegas Aces team that is just seventh in defensive rating and second in the WNBA in pace.

Bueckers has 20 or more points in four games this season, including a 24-point outing in her last game against the New York Liberty. If the Aces look to push the pace on Thursday night, it should play into Bueckers’ hands as the lead option for Dallas.

The Wings guard is one of the most efficient scorers this season, as she’s averaging more points than her rookie year on two less shots per game.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet in the first meeting between these squads this season:

The OVER has hit in just two of the Wings’ seven games this season, but I’m not going to read too much into that trend.

These teams are No. 2 (Las Vegas) and No. 5 (Dallas) in offensive rating this season, and the Aces are the No. 2 team in the league in pace.

A’ja Wilson and company have scored at least 85 points in all but one game this season, and they are the No. 2 team in effective field goal percentage.

While the Wings have played at a much slower pace in the 2026 season than they did in 2025, they are still a potent offensive team, averaging 84.8 points per game. The Aces lead the WNBA in points per game, averaging over 94 per night.

If these teams reach their season averages, it would blow past this total, and it’s worth noting that they combined for 184 points in a preseason game where many of the stars played limited minutes.

I’ll trust both offenses on Thursday, as neither team is in the top six in the league in defensive rating so far in 2026.

Pick: OVER 175.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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