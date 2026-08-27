The AFC North may be the most fascinating division in the NFL this season. There are plenty of questions that need to be answered across all four teams, and depending on how things go this season, each team could look very different this time next year.

Can the Baltimore Ravens return to form and return to being the division champions with John Harbaugh now in New York? Can Joe Burrow stay healthy and lead the Bengals back to the playoffs for the first time in four years? Can Aaron Rodgers go on one more playoff run with Mike McCarthy now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers? Will the Browns figure out who their quarterback of the future will be?

The Steelers won the division last year with a 10-7 record, but they're now third on the odds list to repeat as champions. Let's dive into the odds to be crowned kings of the North.

AFC North Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ravens +100

Bengals +170

Steelers +550

Browns +2000

The Ravens are set as +100 favorites to reclaim the AFC North crown, which is an implied probability of 50%.

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I made the case for betting on the Bengals to win the division this year:

If the Baltimore Ravens don't bounce back after last year's disappointing season, then that leaves the AFC North wide open for the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns likely both struggling to make any noise this season.

It's time for the Bengals to put up or shut up. Joe Burrow has to stay healthy, and Dexter Lawrence has to make an immediate impact on defense. If those things happen, the Bengals have a chance to return to the type of team that made the Super Bowl a few years ago. They're going to benefit from playing the third-easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' win totals, which is going to be a huge help when it comes to competing for the division title.

Pick: Bengals to Win AFC North +184 via DraftKings

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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