AFC West Division Odds for 2026 Season (Chiefs Favored to Reclaim Division Title)

The Kansas City Chiefs had claimed the AFC West in nine straight seasons from 2016 to 2024 and seemed like a shoo-in to win it for a 10th straight year, but disaster struck in 2025. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the defending AFC Champions. Losing close games, a regression in play, a lack of offensive production, and finally, their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, going down with a knee injury.

The Denver Broncos took advantage of the Chiefs' down season, playing to a 14-3 record, which was good for not only the AFC West title, but also the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Heading into 2026, one of the biggest storylines in the league is whether or not the Chiefs will reclaim the division title or if the Denver Broncos can turn their momentum from last year into another successful campaign.

Let's dive into the odds and my thoughts for this year's AFC West race.

2026 AFC West Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Chiefs +175

Chargers +190

Broncos +210

Raiders +1500

The Chiefs are set as the betting favorites at +175, an implied probability of 5.26%, which is a far stretch from where the Chiefs have been set heading into a season over the past decade. With that being said, they need some things to go right for them this year to win an ultra-competitive division. Mahomes will have to not only remain healthy, but he'll have to play better than he did when he was on the field last year.

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I broke down why I'm taking the Chargers to win the AFC West for the first time since 2009:

I expect major regression from the Broncos as I wrote about above, and I also don't think the Chiefs are going to bounce back the way people expect this season. That leaves the AFC West wide open for the Los Angeles Chargers to take. I don't think it can be overstated how pivotal hiring Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator will prove to be. He may not be head coach material, but he can scheme an offense, especially if he has talent, and he has plenty of that on this Chargers roster.

Let's also remember that the Chargers lost both their starting offensive tackles last year. With them now healthy, an elite offensive coordinator, and Jim Harbaugh leading the team, all signs point to them having the best season they've had in years.

Pick: Chargers to Win AFC West +190 via FanDuel

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