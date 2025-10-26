Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their top wide receiver in Week 8 against the New York Giants, as A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Brown did not practice this week, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown is likely to return to the lineup for the Eagles following their Week 9 bye.
This is a disappointing loss for the Eagles offense and for bettors (and fantasy owners) as Brown is coming off arguably his best game of the season in Week 7 against Minnesota.
Brown caught four passes for 121 yards and two scores in the Eagles’ fifth win of the 2025 season.
Overall, Brown has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three scores, but the Philly offense has struggled as a whole in the 2025 season.
With Brown out, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should be involved a lot more in the passing game in Week 8.
Best Eagles Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Giants
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider shared two player props for the Eagles (one for Smith and one for Goedert) in his best props for this NFC East battle:
Dallas Goedert OVER 4.5 Receptions (-102)
When these two teams faced each other in Week 6, Goedert had a huge performance, hauling in nine receptions for 110 yards. That makes sense when you learn the Giants have allowed the 10th most receptions to tight ends this season. Let's bet on another strong performance by the Eagles' tight end and bet the OVER on his receptions total of 4.5.
DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+210)
DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles in receptions (38) and receiving yards (504) this season, but his touchdown odds are still treated as if he's the secondary receiver. In some sense, he has taken over as the primary target, or at least a 1b receiver to A.J. Brown. At north of 2-1 odds, let's bet on Smith to find the end zone against the Giants.
Both players are certainly worth a look on Sunday with Brown sidelined.
