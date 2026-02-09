Philadelphia Eagles 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Birds Among Favorites in NFC

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t make it two straight Super Bowl victories in 2026, but that shouldn’t discourage them heading into next season.

They once again won the NFC East, finishing with an 11-6 record, but lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs as their offense stalled yet again. That was a common theme for Philadelphia this season, and it cost offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo his job.



The Eagles still have a solid core, though, with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown – if he isn’t traded. And Philadelphia’s defense was one of the best in the league with a few rookies and sophomores looking to take another step in 2026.

So where do the Eagles sit in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Eagles Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1300 (Tied for Fourth)

The Eagles are tied with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens at +1300 to win Super Bowl 61, and are behind only the Seattle Seahawks (+950) and Los Angeles Rams (+950) in the NFC.

It should be no surprise that the Eagles are once again one of the top teams in contention for the Super Bowl in 2027. They’ve won 50 games over the last four seasons, including one Super Bowl and one NFC Championship.

After an MVP-caliber season from Saquon Barkley in 2024, it was the defense that really stood out in 2025.’

However, the Birds have a few players set to hit free agency on the defensive side of the ball. These players include edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Philadelphia will try to re-sign who they can, but there is the potential to lose a key piece in every layer of the defense.

On the offensive side of things, they have added former Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator, but lost longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who will take a step back in the organization.

All in all, though, the Eagles have proven to be one of the top teams in the NFC. They’re more than capable of putting it together again to win the Super Bowl in 2027.

