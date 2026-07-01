Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Alex de Minaur is ready to make a deep run at a Grand Slam, and this year's Wimbledon may be the time for him to do it. He has made it to the quarterfinals in all four major tournaments, but has yet to find himself in a semifinal match.

The Australian will take on Adrian Mannarino in the second round on Thursday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Monnarino Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alex de Minaur -480

Adrian Monnarino +360

Total

35.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have played against each other six times before. de Minaur is 5-1 in those matches, with the most recent being a 6-4, 6-0 win at the Libema Open in June of this year.

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur has a 68% win rate at Wimbledon throughout his career, with his best finish being a quarterfinals appearance in 2024. He defeated Roman Andres Burruchaga in straight sets in the first round this year.

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino doesn't exactly have a stellar Grand Slam career, but he does have a 55% win rate at Wimbledon, his best of the four majors. His best finishes were fourth-round appearances in 2013, 2017, and 2018. He defeated Titouan Droguet in the first round this year.

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Best Bet

de Minaur beat Mannarino realtively easily less than a month ago, so there's no reason to believe we won't see a similar outcome in the rematch on Thursday. de Minaur reached the final of that tournament and then the quarterfinals at Queen's Club before Wimbledon. That tells me he's in good form on grass and should make quick work of Mannarino.

Pick: Alex de Minaur Wins 3-0 (+130) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get $350 in bonus bets . Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 for seven straight days and get $350 in bonus bets back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!