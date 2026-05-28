Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Alex de Minaur’s stock at the French Open shot up without having to play a match on Thursday.

He had a walkover against Alexander Blockx, and tournament favorite Janik Sinner was eliminated in Round 2. This came after the Australian won in straight sets in his opening match.

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik played a five-set match in the second round after taking his Round 1 match in straight sets. He collapsed in agony in what he called “insane” Paris heat in that one.

That bodes well for de Minaur, who has won all five head-to-head meetings against Mensik.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s French Open history and my prediction.

Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alex de Minaur: -422

Jakub Mensik: +304

Total

34.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:50 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): HBO Max

Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik: History and Tournament Results

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur has a losing record at Roland Garros in nearly a decade of play. He only won two matches in his first six years at the French Open, and the furthest he’s reached is the quarterfinal in 2024.

Jakub Mensik

This is Jakub Mensik’s second appearance in the French Open after losing in the second round last year. He’s looking to stay alive in Round 3 in a match exactly one year after his elimination in 2025.

Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik Prediction and Best Bet

This French Open is going to be a test of endurance as much as a test of skill and talent.

Mensik has played nearly seven hours in his two matches, including a 4:41 marathon in Round 2. Meanwhile, de Minaur has just played a 1:52 match through two rounds.

I’ll take de Minaur to win in straight sets, although this moneyline price does seem to be way too low as a potential parlay piece.

Pick: Alex de Minaur 3:0 (+125)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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