Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Alex de Minaur has been at the top of his game through the first two rounds at Wimbledon, yet to lose a single set. His goal of making a deep run at this year's tournament continues on Saturday, when he faces Zachary Svajda of the United States in third-round action.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this anticipated

Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alex de Minaur -550

Zachary Svajda +400

Total

35.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have never faced each other in their careers.

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur has a 68% win rate at Wimbledon throughout his career, with his best finish being a quarterfinal appearance in 2024. He defeated Roman Andres Burruchaga and Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the first two rounds this year.

Zachary Svajda

Zachary Svajda has already set the best Wimbledon performance in his young career, having never made it past qualifying. He defeated Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the first round and then followed that up with a win against Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction and Best Bet

de Minaur's game is trending in the right direction. Not only has he won both matches in straight sets so far this tournament, but his opponent has won more than three games in just one of those six sets.

I expect him to have no issue cruising past Svajda, who has struggled getting out of qualifying in small events. He didn't get past qualifying at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca in late June, and has overall failed to look impressive since a Round of 16 appearance at the French Open.

I'm going to bet on de Minaur to not only win, but cover the 6.5-game spread.

Pick: Alex de Minaur -6.5 games (-112) via FanDuel

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