Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

No. 2 Alexander Zverev finally broke through and won a Grand Slam, taking down Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final earlier this year.

Now, he enters Wimbledon as one of the favorites to win with Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) still injured.

Zverev’s first-round match is against 21-year-old Alexander Blockx, who is making his third-ever Grand Slam appearance and his first at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Blockx made the second round at the French Open, but he’s facing an uphill battle to win this match.

Zverev has not fared nearly as well at Wimbledon as he has at the other four Grand Slams. He’s yet to make a quarterfinal appearance, and last year he was a first-round exit. Can he bounce back in 2026?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history and my prediction for this first-round match on Tuesday morning.

Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexander Blockx: +640

Alexander Zverev: -1120

Total

35.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev History and Performance at Wimbledon

Alexander Blockx

This is Blockx's first-ever appearance at Wimbledon.

He was knocked out in the first round at the Australian Open earlier this year before winning his first-round match and bowing out in Round 2 of the French Open.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev struggled at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, losing in the first round to Arthur Rinderknech. Prior to that, he had made at least the third round in his last three starts at Wimbledon.

This is actually the third meeting this year between Zverev and Blockx, though the one-time Grand Slam winner has dominated both of them, winning in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid and the ATP Masters 1000 Rome.

Alexander Blockx vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to let Zverev’s first-round exit at Wimbledon in 2025 scare me away in this matchup.

In two meetings in 2026, he has beaten Blockx 6-2, 7-5 and 6-1, 6-4. The 21-year-old doesn’t have nearly enough pedigree or experience in Grand Slams to bet on him to upset Zverev, but I also understand that bettors aren’t going to want to lay the -1120 moneyline in this match.

So, I’m taking Zverev to win this match in straight sets, which is currently -110 at DraftKings.

The No. 2 ranked player is coming off his best Grand Slam performance of his career, and he has had some success at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club prior to his first-round exit in 2025.

Blockx is a rising player, but I don’t expect him to hang with one of the top stars in the world.

Pick: Zverev in Straight Sets (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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