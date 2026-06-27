Algeria vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Not only does Algeria vs. Austria's match on Saturday night play a pivotal role in seeding for the knockout stage, but the match also has fascinating historical context.

If the two teams play to a draw, they'll both advance to the knockout stage as they'd both finish the group stage with four points. With that being said, if one team wins, there's a chance they knock their opponent out of the next round, depending on the final score.

The historical relevance in this match goes back to the 1982 World Cup with an incident that was dubbed the Disgrace of Gijón. In that tournament, Algeria had upset West Germany in a shocking result. Later in that tournament, West Germany and Austria played in a match. Based on the previous group results and the fact that Algeria had already played its final game of the group stage, West Germany and Austria knew that if West Germany won the match by 1 or two goals, both European teams would advance and Algeria would be eliminated. If West Germany won by 3+ goals, or if the game ended in a draw or a win in favor of Austria, then Algeria would advance.

As you can probably predict, West Germany took an early 1-0 lead in the game, and then the two teams wasted the rest of the time in the match without attempting to score another goal, guaranteeing that Algeria would be sent home. The result led to the World Cup changing a rule that is still in place today, that all final matches of the group would be played at the same time.

Now, 34 years later, Algeria and Austria find themselves in a situation where playing a defensive game that ends in a 0-0 draw would benefit both sides. Is that what we're in for on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Algeria vs. Austria Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Algeria +290

Austria +180

Draw +130

Total

OVER 1.5 (-180)

UNDER 1.5 (+144)

Algeria vs. Austria How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1/Universo/FOX One

Algeria record: 1-0-1

Austria record: 1-0-1

Algeria vs. Austria History and Tournament Results

The 1982 World Cup was the only time these two teams faced each other on the international stage. Austria won that match by a score of 2-0.

Algeria

Algeria lost its first match of the tournament to the defending champions, Argentina, by a score of 3-0. They bounced back with a 2-1 win against Jordan.

Austria

Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in its first match, then lost to Argentina 2-0 in its second.

Algeria vs. Austria Best Prop Bet

No Goalscorer +500

If you want to get aggressive with the theory that these two teams will happily play to a draw, consider betting on there being no goalscorer at +500. There is no player at better than +500 to score in this match, showing that the betting market believes it's a real possibility that neither team will be willing to take unnecessary chances to try to score.

Algeria vs. Austria Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bet Today, I made the case for betting on the game ending in a draw:

Earlier this week, I made a video breaking down why there's a great chance this match between Algeria and Austria ends in a draw. Algeria has almost nothing to win this match, as it would likely set them up for a match against Spain in the Round of 32. Austria will be the ones to face Spain if the game ends in a draw, but that doesn't mean they're going to be aggressive to try to get the win.

We might have a generational betting spot on Saturday (or maybe not) pic.twitter.com/SnUodtSOoW — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) June 23, 2026

The betting market has the draw set as the most likely option for a reason. I expect both teams to play an extremely defensive style of soccer, securing both of them to advance to the knockout stage.

Pick: Draw +130 via FanDuel

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