Is Allen Lazard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jets)
After missing Week 8 with a chest injury, New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard will not play in Week 9 against the Houston Texans and is considered week-to-week.
Lazard has been a key piece for the Jets on offense this season, making 30 receptions for 412 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He was expected to take on a smaller role with the addition of Davante Adams, but losing him for this game is still a blow to the Jets’ attack.
Aaron Rodgers and company have fallen to 2-6 on the season, and they desperately need their offense to start clicking in Week 9 and beyond.
With Lazard out, the Jets may lean more on Garret Wilson, who has not seen his production dip with the presence of Adams in this offense.
Here’s how I’d wager on him in the prop market.
Best Garrett Wilson Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (+120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +175
Wilson is one of the several players that I believe could find the end zone in this game, and I shared why in our best touchdown scorer picks for Jets vs. Texans:
The Davante Adams trade may have led people to believe that Garrett Wilson’s usage would take a hit in the Jets’ passing game, but it hasn’t so far.
Wilson has 17 targets over his last two games, making 10 catches for 174 yards. He had 113 receiving yards in Week 8, but he hasn’t found the end zone since the trade.
I think that could change in Week 9.
Houston has given up 16 passing scores on the season – the fourth most in the NFL. Wilson is a solid value at +170 to score this week.
