Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Saints in NFL Week 5)
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamar is expected to play through the injury on Sunday.
The Saints are already down running back Travis Etienne Jr., who is on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. So, Kamara has a chance to lead this backfield for the second week in a row after he played 37.8 percent of the team's snaps in Week 4.
Kamara has 25 carries for 74 yards and two scores in 2026, and it's clear that the veteran running back isn't the same player he was earlier in his career. He'll split time with Kendre Miller in the New Orleans backfield on Sunday against a Vikings defense that is No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Kamara in the prop market in this Week 5 showdown.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Alvin Kamara UNDER 31.5 Rushing Yards (-109)
Not only is Kamara banged up heading into Week 5, but the veteran running back hasn't exactly dominated the snap share for the Saints this season.
Even with Travis Etienne Jr. out in Week 4, Kamara played just 37.8 percent of New Orleans' offensive plays, and he's handled just 33.3 percent of the snaps in his three games in 2026.
Kamara has nine or fewer carries in all of those games, clearing this line just once. This is a very tough matchup against a Vikings defense that currenlty ranks:
- No. 1 in EPA/Play
- No. 1 in success rate
- No. 1 in EPA/Pass
- No. 6 in EPA/Rush
- No. 7 in rushing yards allowed
I don't expect Kamara to have one of his better games of the season against this defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2