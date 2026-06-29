Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

American Amanda Anisimova has some unfinished business at Wimbledon heading into the 2026 tournament, as she lost in the final in 2025 in shocking fashion, failing to win a game against Iga Swiatek.

Now, the No. 6 ranked player is looking to get back to that spot after a third-round exit at the French Open earlier this year.

Anisimova will take on Lina Gjorcheska in the first round, who advanced through qualifiers and will make her Wimbledon – and Grand Slam – debut on Tuesday morning.

Oddsmakers have set the American as a heavy favorite (-2600) in this match, as she’s looking to build on last year’s run to the final.

Can Anisimova make quick work of Gjorcheska?

Let’s take a look at the odds, history for each of these players and my prediction for Tuesday’s first-round showdown.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Amanda Anisimova: -2600

Lina Gjorcheska: +1020

Total

17.5 (Over -115/Under -135)

Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska History and Performance at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova

The runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, Anisimova has some really strong Grand Slam showings in 2025 and 2026. She was the runner-up at the 2025 U.S. Open as well and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before her early exit at Roland Garros.

Anisimova has been solid at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, reaching the quarterfinals in each of her last two appearances.

Lina Gjorcheska

This is Gjorcheska’s first-ever appearance at a Grand Slam, and she has yet to face Anisimova in her career.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska Prediction and Pick

Anisimova has won over 70 percent of her service games this year, and that’s where she has a massive advantage over Gjorcheska, who is winning just 47.9 percent of her service games.

Part of what makes Anisimova so tough is her aggressive play, and that helped her reach the final at Wimbledon in 2025 before she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

There really isn’t a ton of value in betting on Anisimova to win this match, but I do think she’ll do so rather easily.

I don’t mind taking a shot on there to be UNDER 17.5 games in this match, as the American is -425 to win in straight sets.

Pick: UNDER 17.5 (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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