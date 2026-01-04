Is Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Bears)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC North battle with the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that St. Brown was trending in the right direction to suit up in this matchup.
That's a good sign for the Lions, who are looking to finish off the season with a win to go over .500 in the 2025 regular season. St. Brown has been a focal point of the Detroit offense all season long, and if he were unable to go, the team may be in trouble against a playoff-bound Bears team.
The Lions could play spoiler in this matchup against their division rival, as Chicago needs a win or a Philadelphia Eagles loss to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC. If the Bears lose, there's a chance they fall to the No. 3 seed in the conference.
This season, St. Brown has 106 receptions for 1,262 yards and 11 touchdowns, as he's been one of the more reliable red-zone threats in the NFL.
Even though he's questionable on Sunday, the Lions' passing game may be worth looking at in the prop market in the final week of the regular season.
Best Lions Prop Bet vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this game, and he's taking the OVER on Jared Goff's passing yards with St. Brown expected to play:
Jared Goff OVER 254.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Lions' offensive line has struggled this season, but the good news is that the Bears have struggled to pressure the opposing quarterback. That means Jared Goff will finally have time to sit in the pocket and pick apart a Bears defense that, when they can't force turnovers, has struggled to stop the pass. The Bears have allowed 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which is the fifth most in the NFL.
