Anastasia Gasanova vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

For the third straight year, No. 14-ranked Naomi Osaka is in the second round at Wimbledon, but the four-time Grand Slam winner is hoping to make a much deeper run than she did in 2025.

Osaka was knocked out in the third round last year, but she had a strong first-round showing against Elsa Jacquemot on Monday to advance.

Now, she’ll take on 27-year-old Anastasia Gasanova, who is making just her second career Grand Slam appearance. Gasanova was eliminated in the first round of the French Open in 2022, and she has not played in a Grand Slam since.

As a result, oddsmakers have Osaka set as a -3900 favorite to advance on Wednesday.

Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s history and Wimbledon performance and my prediction for this match.

Anastasia Gasanova vs. Naomi Osaka Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Anastasia Gasanova: +1180

Naomi Osaka: -3900

Total

17.5 (Over -115/Under -130)

Anastasia Gasanova vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Anastasia Gasanova vs. Naomi Osaka History and Wimbledon Performance

Anastasia Gasanova

Gasanova won her first-round match at Wimbledon in straight sets, defeating Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-1. Gasanova has very little Grand Slam experience, so she’s likely going to be an underdog no matter who she faces the rest of this tournament.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka is a dominant player on hard surfaces, but she hasn’t had nearly as much success on grass. At Wimbledon, she has never made it past the first round, though she did make quick work of Jacquemot in the first round in 2026.

This is the first time that Osaka will face Gasanova in her career.

Anastasia Gasanova vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction and Pick

Osaka is -500 to win this match in straight sets, so there isn’t a ton of value in taking the No. 14 ranked player in the world unless you’re betting on her games spread.

Osaka is favored by 6.5 games in this match, and she would have covered that number in the first round despite winning the second set against Jacquemot 7-5.

Gasanova is coming off her first-ever win at a Grand Slam, but her numbers in 2026 are concerning against a player of Osaka’s caliber. Gasanova has won just 44.4 percent of her service games, though she has won just over 50 percent of her return games.

The 27-year-old has several better return numbers than Osaka, but it’s hard to look past the fact that Osaka is winning 73.1 percent of her service games this year and saves over 55 percent of her break points when serving.

I’m going to trust the four-time Grand Slam winner to cover the games spread in this second-round battle.

Pick: Osaka -6.5 Games (-150 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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