Angels vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 22
The Los Angeles Angels and A’s have swapped spots in the AL West standings after L.A. swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and then took the first three meetings between these squads to open the week.
On Thursday, the A’s will aim to snap an eight-game skid at home in the series finale of this four-game set with the Angels.
Luis Severino (4.22 ERA) gets the ball for the A’s as he aims to turn around a rough month of May that started with him allowing 12 runs across 10 innings in two starts.
For L.A., which has won six in a row, Tyler Anderson will be on the mound as he looks to lead the Angels to 8-2 in his outings this season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, player props to consider and my prediction for this divisional battle on Thursday.
Angels vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-170)
- A’s -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Angels: +114
- A’s: -135
Total
- 10.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Angels vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.04 ERA)
- A’s: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.22 ERA)
Angels vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Time: 3:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, FDSW
- Angels record: 23-25
- A’s record: 22-28
Angels vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Severino OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
A little plus-money prop for Thursday? I believe Luis Severino is a solid bet in this market against one of the most strikeout-prone lineups in MLB.
This is a pretty simple prop play for Severino, as the Angels are 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game this season, averaging 9.79 per night.
Severino has been far from dominant when it comes to registering punchouts – he ranks in just the 19th percentile in strikeout percentage this season – but he still has four starts with six or more K’s.
So, getting him at plus money on Thursday to reach that number isn’t too bad. The Angels have the highest strikeout percentage in MLB (26.8 percent), and it’s worth noting that Severino has at least worked into the sixth inning in eight outings in 2025.
Angels vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Angels are primed to pull off an upset on Thursday:
The Los Angeles Angels are hot right now, winning six straight games to jump ahead of the A’s in the AL West standings.
The A’s have certainly done a great job helping L.A. do so, as they’ve dropped eight straight games and nine of their last 10. So, I’m looking to fade the A’s as home favorites on Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles has Tyler Anderson on the mound in this matchup, and the veteran left-hander has been solid in 2025, posting a 3.04 ERA while leading the Angels to seven wins in his nine starts. Anderson is giving up just 1.09 walks and hits per inning pitched, and he ranks in the 91st percentile in hard hit percentage.
Batters aren’t making great contact against him, and I have a hard time trusting this A’s lineup that is 25th in MLB in OPS over the last week. The A’s are dead last in team ERA (7.60) over the last 15 days.
Even with Luis Severino (4.22 ERA) on the mound, the A’s have struggled this season, losing six of his nine starts. Severino has also struggled in May, posting a 6.75 ERA across three outings.
L.A. is worth a shot as an underdog to extend this winning streak.
Pick: Angels Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)
