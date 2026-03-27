Angels vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Los Angeles Angels shut out the Houston Astros in each team's season-opener on Thursday night, beating them by a final score of 3-0 behind a flawless performance on the mound by Jose Soriano.

The two teams will play again on Friday night, and the Astros are favored to tie the series up. Let's take a look.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-156)

Astros -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Angels +140

Astros -166

Total

OVER 8.5 (-118)

UNDER 8.5 (-104)

Angels vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (7-11, 3.99 ERA in 2025)

Houston: Mike Burrows, RHP (2-4, 3.94 ERA in 2025)

Angels vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Angels record: 1-0

Astros record: 0-1

Angels vs. Astros Best Prop Bet

Carlos Correa Home Run (+500) via BetMGM

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Carlos Correa to hit a home run tonight:

Yuseki Kikuchi gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels tonight, and the former Houston Astro has always struggled with giving up the deep ball. He has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched throughout his career, including 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched with the Angels last season.

Let's bet on Carlos Correa to hit a dinger in the second game of the series tonight. He hit six home runs in 51 games with the Astros last season.

Angels vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

You may not be too familiar with Mike Burrows, but I have high hopes for the Astros' young pitcher. Houston acquired the 26-year-old in a trade this past offseason, and he's coming off a season where he had a 3.04 ERA in 19 starts for the Pirates. What's even more promising is how he looked in Spring Training. The young arm started five games, allowing just three earned runs across 18 innings for an ERA of 1.50.

If he can carry that momentum into his regular-season debut tonight, he's going to lead his new team to a win.

Pick: Astros -166 via FanDuel

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