Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit Home Run in Season Debut)

The majority of MLB teams played their first game of the season on Thursday night, but there are still six teams left on Friday night to play their 2026 season opener.

If you're going to catch tonight's action, you might as well place a few bets on some home run hitters. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three home run bets. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+375) via BetMGM

Austin Riley Home Run (+420) via FanDuel

Carlos Correa Home Run (+500) via BetMGM

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+375)

People forget that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a relatively quiet 2025 season from a home runs perspective, recording only 23 home runs, his fewest in any season he's played at least 130 games in. With that being said, he caught fire in the playoffs and then picked things up right where he left off in the WBC.

Tonight, he and the Blue Jays will face an Athletics team led by Luis Severino, who allowed 0.9 home runs per nine innings pitched last season. Let's bet on Vlad to give the hometown fans something to cheer for in Toronto's opening night.

Austin Riley Home Run (+420)

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Kansas City Royals, coming off a 2025 season where he struggled, sporting a 4.67 ERA in 13 starts while giving up 1.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. Royals fans are hoping he has a bounce-back campaign, while I'm hoping he gives up a home run to Austin Riley tonight.

Riley recorded 16 home runs in 102 games played last season. Let's hope he can recreate the magic that led him to hitting 38 home runs in 2022 and 37 home runs in 2023.

Carlos Correa Home Run (+500)

Yuseki Kikuchi gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels tonight, and the former Houston Astro has always struggled with giving up the deep ball. He has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched throughout his career, including 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched with the Angels last season.

Let's bet on Carlos Correa to hit a dinger in the second game of the series tonight. He hit six home runs in 51 games with the Astros last season.

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!