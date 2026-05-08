Angels vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Angeles and lefty Reid Detmers.

This season, Detmers has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in baseball, as the Angels have won just two of his seven outings. He has a 4.28 ERA, but his expected ERA (per Statcast) ranks in the 85th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

So, can he get the Angels a win on the road as they look to climb out of the basement in the AL West?

It won’t be easy, as Toronto has righty Dylan Cease (3.05 ERA) on the mound for his eighth start of the season. An offseason addition, Cease has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Jays team.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s American League battle.

Angels vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-156)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Angels: +139

Blue Jays: -168

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Angels vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Angels vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV/Sportsnet One

Angels record: 15-23

Blue Jays record: 16-21

Angels vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Reid Detmers UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130)

Detmers ranks in the 73rd percentile in expected batting average against this season (.220), and the Jays have struggled against lefties all season long, ranking 23rd in batting average against them.

So, I think this hits prop is a little high for the Angels lefty, who has given up five or fewer hits in five of his seven starts in 2026.

Detmers was tagged for nine hits in his last outing, but he has a 1.15 WHIP this season and allowed five or less hits in all of his starts in April. Even though I like the Jays early on in this game (more on that later), I think this prop is worth a look in this series opener.

Angels vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the Jays are worth a look before the bullpens get involved:

The Toronto Blue Jays have dropped four games in a row, but I think they have a chance to turn things around against the last-place team in the AL West – the Los Angeles Angels – on Friday.

Dylan Cease is on the mound for the Jays, and he’s posted a 3.05 ERA while leading the team to a 4-3 record this season. Cease has allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his seven starts, and he has an expected ERA in the 82nd percentile.

Meanwhile, the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers, who has better advanced numbers than his actual numbers in the 2026 season. He sits in the 85th percentile in expected ERA, but his actual ERA is 4.28. Detmers has allowed 37 hits in 40.0 innings of work, and the Angels are just 2-5 in his starts.

So, I don’t mind backing Cease in this matchup, even though Detmers is due for some positive regression. Los Angeles has fallen out of the top 10 in MLB in runs scored and OPS after a fast start to the season, ranking 28th and 21st in those statistics over the last 15 days.

Pick: Blue Jays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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