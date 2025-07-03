Angels vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
Time is running out for the Atlanta Braves. What many people thought was just a slow start for the Braves, they're still sitting seven games below .500 past the halfway point of the season.
Losing a series to the Los Angeles Angels isn't going to help things, and they're in danger of doing exactly that when they face them in tonight's series finale.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Angels vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-164)
- Braves -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Angels +129
- Braves -158
Total
- Over 9 (-114)
- Under 9 (-106)
Angels vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano, RHP (5-5, 3.99 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (2-5, 5.82 ERA)
Angels vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Angels Record: 42-43
- Braves Record: 39-46
Angels vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down how and why I plan on fading Bryce Elder tonight:
I haven't liked what I've seen from Bryce Elder this season, and things have only gotten worse of late, allowing 4+ earned runs in three straight starts, including giving up nine earned runs in two innings in his last outing. Tonight, he'll face an underrated Angels offense that has an OPS of .729 over the past 30 days. I think this is a great spot to fade the Braves' starter.
Angels vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Braves shouldn't be nearly this big of a favorite based on how they've played this season, paired with the clear advantage the Angels have when it comes to starting pitchers. Elder, as I wrote above, has struggled this season, and his play of late has been concerning. Jose Soriano is the more consistent pitcher of the two starters in today's game.
If you think the Braves have the offensive advantage, think again. The Braves rank 25th in OPS over the past 30 days at .685. The Angels, believe it or not, rank quite a bit higher than them, coming into this game with a .729 OPS over the past month, good for the top 50% in the Majors.
The Angels are a great look as road underdogs tonight.
Pick: Angels +129 via DraftKings
