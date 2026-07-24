Angels vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The San Francisco Giants are hoping that some home cooking can get them back on track after the break.

The Giants came out of the break with a 7-0 win in Seattle, but then lost five in a row, scoring 15 runs in that span.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels are on the road after a 3-3 homestand, scoring just 12 runs in those six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Giants on Friday, July 24.

Angels vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-162)

Giants -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Angels +130

Giants -157

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Angels vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.23 ERA)

Giants: Logan Webb (5-7, 3.87 ERA)

Grayson Rodriguez has allowed nine runs on 13 hits in 9.1 innings across two starts since returning from the injured list. This will be his first career start against the Giants.

Logan Webb has allowed 15 runs in 16.2 innings across his last three starts, but his last outing was his best in the bunch. He yielded just three runs on two hits in 6.2 innings against the Mariners. The veteran allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in six innings against the Angels last year.

Angels vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, NBCSBA

Angels record: 41-62

Giants record: 42-60

Angels vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jorge Soler OVER 1.5 Strikeouts (+137)

I tried taking this in the Angels’ last game, but Soler was out of the lineup. The outfielder has struck out fairly consistently recently, going OVER 1.5 punchouts in five straight games and seven of his last 10.

To top it all off, Soler has struck out in 11 of 18 plate appearances in his career against Webb.

Angels vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are struggling offensively, and those struggles should continue tonight for the Angels with Webb on the mound.

I’m a bit more skeptical about Rodriguez, but pitching in a stadium like Oracle Park should help him out.

I’ll back the UNDER tonight in San Francisco.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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