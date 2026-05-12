Angels vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build on their 7-2 victory in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland had lost two straight games prior to Monday night’s win, while Los Angeles has now lost three of its last four games.

The Guardians are now 11-9 at home with the Angels dropping to 8-16 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Guardians on Tuesday, May 12.

Angels vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-186)

Guardians -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Angels +119

Guardians -143

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Angels vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Angels: Walbert Urena (1-3, 3.22 ERA)

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (2-4, 6.15 ERA)

Walbert Urena has put together a few strong starts for the Angels. He’s allowed two runs on four hits in 11 innings against the Mets and White Sox in his last two starts, although he did issue three free passes in each game.

Slade Cecconi had a few rough starts prior to settling down with 5.1 innings of two-run ball against the Royals last time out. He made one start against the Angels last season, allowing five runs on seven hits (three home runs) in just 4.1 innings.

Angels vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, CLEG

Angels record: 16-26

Guardians record: 22-21

Angels vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Manzardo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100)

Kyle Manzardo is starting to put it together after an abysmal start to the season. In his last eight games, he’s gone 8 for 23 with two doubles and a home run for a .348 average and .988 OPS.

The slugger is coming off a 2-for-4 night against the Angels on Monday, and has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games.

I’ll back Manzardo to stay hot at this +100 price.

Angels vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

The Guardians are back over .500 and are looking to stay there. They’ve been a solid home team all year long, and they have a chance now to beat up on an Angels team that isn’t going anywhere.

While Urena’s overall numbers have been solid recently, his walks are going to come back to bite him eventually, and that could very well be tonight in Cleveland.

I’ll take the Guardians to keep it rolling at home at this -143 number.

Pick: Guardians -143

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.