Angels vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

Can the Cleveland Guardians pull off a sweep to open the week?

Cleveland has back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Angels at home, and it holds a 1.5-game lead over the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central heading into Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

The Guardians are favored once again in this matchup, as 25-year-old Parker Messick looks to continue his strong start to the 2026 season. He’ll take on another young lefty in L.A.’s Reid Detmers, who has some better advanced numbers than his actual numbers let on.

Los Angeles is just 8-17 on the road in the 2026 season, and it’s still in last place in the AL West despite Houston losing four games in a row.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

Angels vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-171)

Guardians -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Angels: +135

Guardians: -163

Total

7 (Over -108/Under -112)

Angels vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Reid Detmers (1-3, 4.33 ERA)

Cleveland: Parker Messick (4-1, 2.30 ERA)

Angels vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV, CLEGuardians.TV

Angels record: 16-27

Guardians record: 23-21

Angels vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Parker Messick OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)

I’m going to take a shot on Messick’s strikeout prop in this matchup, even though he only has three outings this season with at least seven K’s.

Messick ranks in the 84th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 63rd percentile in whiff percentage, punching out 51 batters in 47.0 innings of work. He’s also established a solid floor for this prop, picking up at least five strikeouts in seven of his eight outings in 2026.

The Angels rank 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.74), which bodes well for Messick’s chances of clearing this line.

Angels vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Even though both of these starters have pitched well this season, I think this total is a little too low on Wednesday afternoon.

Both of these offenses have thrived against left-handed pitching, and the L.A. bullpen could be a major issue if this game is going to stay UNDER seven runs. These teams combined for nine runs on Monday before the Guardians won 3-2 on Tuesday night.

This season, L.A. ranks 11th in batting average against left-handed pitching and seventh in OPS while the Guardians clock in at No. 5 and No. 9 in those respective categories. So, it’s possible that Detmers and/or Messick allow a few runs in the early innings.

Detmers ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA (2.91), but he’s allowed three or more runs in five of his eight starts, posting an actual ERA of 4.33.

As for Messick, he has an expected ERA of 3.07 (80th percentile) and an actual ERA of 2.30. Still, he’s at least allowed multiple runs in three of his last five starts.

The biggest issue is L.A.’s bullpen, which ranks 28th in the league with a 5.34 ERA. That could lead to some late runs for Cleveland, and there isn’t a ton of breathing room with a total this low.

Pick: OVER 7 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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